A fast-moving fire consumed much of a home Wednesday morning in Marion and displaced the homeowner and four family members who live with him.
Safety equipment inside the mobile home might have helped save his adult son’s life, said Charles Burleson, who owns the home where he has lived nearly 30 years. His adult son was at home at the time the fire started, Burleson said.
“My oldest son was inside,” he said. “He said a smoke detector went off and that’s what woke him up.”
The son left the burning building and called 911, said Patrick Pinder, Guadalupe County’s fire marshal/emergency management coordinator. Crews from the Marion Volunteer Fire Department were first to arrive after the emergency call went out at about 8:40 a.m. for a structure fire in the 200 block of East Krueger Street, Pinder said.
“Upon arrival, fire crews observed a fast-moving fire in the kitchen,” he said. “Fire crews began suppression efforts.”
Marion VFD called for help and assistance came in the form of crews from the McQueeney and Cibolo volunteer fire companies, and Schertz’s EMS and fire department, Pinder said. They had the flames knocked down and fire under control within about an hour of the first call, shortly after all the crews had arrived, he said.
The fire caused about $80,000 in damage, the fire marshal estimated. It resulted in loss of about 75% of the structure, Pinder said.
“They do have a new home they ordered, but it won’t be here until December,” he said. “They were going to replace it.”
Red Cross was requested to help the family, Pinder said.
Burleson said he was out taking his grandchildren to school when his daughter, and then a neighbor, called and told him the home was burning. He remained calm and was pleased no one was hurt, Burleson said.
He felt a little bad about the loss of property inside the home, he said.
“I wasn’t really nervous,” Burleson said. “I was just hurt I just bought a new TV and stuff like that.”
He and his family likely will accept any help the Red Cross offers. But what was on his mind Wednesday morning was where he and his family would go for shelter while they wait for their mobile home that is under construction to arrive from Forth Worth, Burleson said.
“I’ll have to stay somewhere else,” he said. “I guess a motel or somewhere.”
