Goodbyes are never easy, even when they result in new and exciting adventures. As you read on the front page, it has come time for us to say goodbye to our home for the last 34 years here at Schriewer Road. We have been preparing for this move for the last 15 months, but even longer than that as we no longer needed the enormous amount of space in this building that we constructed in 1987.
Our roots in Seguin run deep, 133 years strong so far. This is and always will be our home, and our new office in Seguin will bring us closer to downtown and the pulse of our community. We will announce those details in the near future, but in the interim, we’re working remotely.
When the world changed at the start of the pandemic, we learned how to work from anywhere. However, you will still see us out and about as we will continue to deliver the news to your doorstep and fingertips. A 100-year historic winter storm with continuous power outages couldn’t stop us from putting the paper out, so you will see no disruptions during this time.
As we’ve spent the last few months packing and going through closets and drawers, we have stumbled across some amazing memories of our time at the Schriewer Road office. And while the times have certainly changed, the pictures and papers show the love and passion that we have for this community. It’s always bittersweet to pack up the memories, but we are so blessed to have some incredible reminders of where we came from and the footsteps of those who came before us, the ones who carved the path for us to continue this incredible legacy.
Change isn’t always easy but is necessary. This is an exciting time for the Seguin Gazette. We have endured many significant changes over the past century — radio, television, internet, social media, and so much more. The one thing that never changes about community journalism is our passion and dedication to bring you local news coverage: schools, government, events, sports, etc. And while the ways we bring you the news have evolved, the heart and soul of the people writing these stories have never changed, and they never will.
Our staff is working remotely for the next couple of months while we prepare our new Seguin location. We still will be able to assist all customers with any of their needs. As we have always done, we will keep you informed of any and all updates as they become available.
You can reach us by phone and email during business hours, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed on holidays). We can’t wait to share our new location near downtown Seguin once we get settled. We deeply appreciate your understanding and support during this transition. If there is ever anything we can do for you here at the Seguin Gazette please don’t hesitate to ask!
