Two more Guadalupe County residents tested positive for the coronavirus, while one person has recovered.
The two newest cases brings Guadalupe County up to 53 total cases.
“Both of today’s patients are at home and have been self- quarantined since being tested,” according to a news release by the county. “One patient has been released from the hospital and is now at home self-quarantined.”
Currently, Guadalupe County has 53 total cases. There are 29 recoveries, 24 active cases, and one patient who remains in the hospital.
As of Tuesday evening, Cibolo had 19 cases, the portion of Schertz in Guadalupe County nine, the portion of New Braunfels in Guadalupe County seven, Seguin seven, the portion of Selma in Guadalupe County one, eight live in the unincorporated county and one location pending.
