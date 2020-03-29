The hunt is on and community members who are starting to get a little cabin fever are invited to find stuffed teddy bears hidden throughout the city.
City officials are encouraging families to participate in the city-wide scavenger hunt, “Let’s Go on a Bear Hunt” and look for stuffed toys.
The scavenger hunt was put together by the Seguin Main Street Program and the Seguin Fire Department’s Fire Marshal Greg Dreiss who noticed the impact the program was having on other communities, Seguin Main Street and Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Kyle Kramm said.
“It’s based off of the children’s story by Michael Rosen and Helen Oxenbury called ‘We’re Going on a Bear Hunt,’ where they walk around and find stuffed bears,” Kramm said. “So we’re recreating that here in the city by asking businesses and individuals to put stuffed bears in their windows and the front of their stores or houses so that families can go on a bear hunt.”
The activity is a great way for families to safely entertain themselves around town while adhering to the 6-foot social distance advisory distance brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’ve got kids and families who have been stuck at home for almost three weeks now, so we imagine they are ready to get out of the house, so it’s a way to keep people active and healthy,” Kramm said.
So far, about 20 bears are peppered throughout the city, Kramm said.
“Most of them right now are along Austin Street and Court Street, in the downtown area, but some houses have started to put them up as well,” Kramm said.
A handful of bears are hitching a ride with the Seguin Fire Department’s fire trucks and ambulances, Kramm said.
“It can be any type of bear, the one we have here at the visitors center is a pink bear wearing a Seguin t-shirt, [Another business] has one decked out in Halloween clothes, so you’ve got bears of all different seasons, all different sizes and all different colors.”
The hunt is slated to go on until at least April 13; however, it may continue for as long as people are quarantined Kramm said.
“We’re asking that as you’re hunting them if you want to post photos of your family out there hunting them to post a photo of a bear sighting on the Facebook event which is on the Main Street Page and the fire department’s page.”
Those who wish to host a bear for the hunt are encouraged to post a photo of their furry friend at facebook.com/SeguinMainStreet/ .
