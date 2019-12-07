Crystal Richardson has watched a vivacious 3-year-old face some of the toughest obstacles in her short life.
And with just a few weeks before Christmas, Richardson is hoping to give the small child and her family a little reprieve.
Macee Oliver, 3, was born with Spina bifida, said Richardson, a close, family friend. Spina bifida is a birth defect in which the spinal cord does not properly develop, according to the Mayo Clinic.
“She had a surgery before she was born to repair her spine,” Richardson said. “The doctors said this was her best chance at being able to walk.”
Richardson organized a benefit set for 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday at The Palms, 6162 FM 725, New Braunfels. A day of music, a meal and more will mix to help raise money to help Macee.
The event will include barbecue chicken plates with rice and beans, a bake sale, silent auction, a DJ, live music later in the day and more.
“We’re going to have a petting zoo and pony rides from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.,” Richardson said. “All of the donations from those will also go to Macee. All of the funds raised from the event will help with medical expenses.”
Macee is mobile with the help of a walker. However, more recently she has become more independent, Richardson said.
“In the last four months, she has kind of pushed that walker aside and is doing it by herself,” she said. “She is real wobbly, like a toddler, but she is doing it.”
About two months ago, Macee underwent another surgery to fix a tethered spinal cord, and spent 35 days in a Houston area hospital, Richardson said.
On Monday, Macee will have an MRI (magnetic resonance imaging scan) of her back as she is having some back pains, Richardson said.
“The doctor thinks that they may have to go back in. It is hard,” she said.
And while the small child is facing serious medical issues, her smile has never waned, Richardson said.
“She is so amazing,” she said. “Macee doesn’t know she is different because she has lived with this her whole life. And it is amazing how people respond to her.”
Macee’s mother, Teri Oliver, worked as a focus aide, helping children with disabilities. With Macee’s health issues, she had to put her work on hold to take care of her daughter, Richardson said. With Macee’s extended stay in the hospital, her father, Collin Oliver, had to take time off from work.
As the small girl just had one surgery and could be facing another so close to Christmas, Richardson wanted to help Teri, Collin and Macee, who are like family.
“I didn’t know what I could do to help,” she said. “I thought, well, I know a lot of people, maybe we can get together and raise money. That’s how I came up with the benefit. I really hope it helps out.”
Richardson also set up a fundraising campaign through Facebook titled “Hope, Love Support Macee.” To donate, visit bit.ly/2YpeRYy. For more information, contact Crystal Richardson at 830-358-2681.
