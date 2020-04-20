Officials say seven people have recovered and two more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Guadalupe County.
In the newest update, officials said two newest patients are home and self-quarantined since being tested.
The two newest cases brings Guadalupe County 60 total cases. The seven recoveries brings the county up to 40 recovered and 20 active cases.
As of Monday evening, Cibolo had 20 cases, the portion of Schertz in Guadalupe County 11, the portion of New Braunfels in Guadalupe County 11, Seguin six, the portion of Selma in Guadalupe County two, eight live in the unincorporated county and one location pending. One resident remains hospitalized.
