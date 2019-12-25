9. 2 animal cruelty cases have two residents facing charges
Guadalupe County saw at least two animal cruelty cases that made headlines.
Woman charged with animal cruelty
In May, Shirley Ann Hayden, 70, of New Braunfels was arrested on cruelty to animals — non-livestock after a woman reported finding more than a dozen malnourished animals on her property just outside of Geronimo.
The investigation into the allegations began after the dogs were discovered on April 26 as the witness drove on FM 2623 and noticed one of the animals run across the road. When she returned the following day with dog food, she noticed several more and called law enforcement.
Guadalupe County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the property, where animal control officers found dogs that appeared to be malnourished, with extreme hair loss, open sores and visible rib and hip bones in the property’s driveway, according to an arrest affidavit.
Animal control found inside an abandoned and deteriorating structure several other dogs in similar conditions, the document stated.
In total, authorities found 18 dogs on the property.
A veterinarian clinic did a full assessment on the 15 dogs seized from the property and diagnosed them with mange, hookworms, fleas and emaciation — six of which had two separate types of mange, Sarcoptic Mange and Demodectic Mange, the document read.
Hayden awaits a trial set for the beginning of the year, where she faces several counts of animal cruelty non-livestock, a class A misdemeanor.
Horses led by truck leads man to jail
A New Braunfels man who said he was re-claiming his horses after a domestic dispute is facing animal cruelty charges after he tied two of them to his truck in September and drove down a busy road while a third horse followed, authorities said.
Guadalupe County Pct. 1 Constable Deputy Christopher Szymanski reported seeing the truck and horses as he was heading north on FM 725 near Zipp Road with the truck traveling south at about 15 miles per hour, Pct. 1 Constable James Springer said.
The two horses were tied to opposite sides of the truck while the man drove slowly down the busy thoroughfare.
When the driver finally stopped at a residence, he reportedly told officers he was re-claiming his two horses following a dispute, Springer said.
Springer said during the mile-and-a-half long trek, the untethered horse ran into a mailbox and cut one of its legs.
The driver of the pickup, later identified as 33-year-old Fabian Athaude, of New Braunfels, also ran one of the horses into a patrol car, Springer said.
Athaude was arrested and booked into Guadalupe County Jail on charges of cruelty to livestock animals neglect/overwork, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, and reckless damage or destruction.
He was also cited for impeding traffic.
The horses were picked up by the other owner, and one was taken to the vet to get checked out.
Athaude awaits a hearing which is slated for the beginning of the year.
8. Texas Theatre burns mortgage note
Members of the Seguin Conservation Society took a lighter to the note on the Stephen and Mary Birch Texas Theatre and burned the paperwork signifying the debt was paid.
The process of getting the theater’s doors open and the note paid off was a long and arduous one that started about 20 years ago when the Seguin Conservation Society purchased the Texas and ended up with the organization taking out a lone to pay for the last of the construction work.
In 1997, the local group decided to buy the property after many conversations, director Robin Dwyer said.
The theater sat vacant and unmaintained for years. When the conservation society purchased it, there was a long list of work to be done, including patching up the roof, which had a hole large enough to count the stars, Dwyer said.
In the decade that followed, the Seguin Conservation Society collected donations and grants, including a $2 million financial contribution from the Birch Foundation and a sizable grant from the San Antonio Conservation Society to fix up the facade, Texas Task Force member Nancy Masterson said.
Through the work of the Koehler Company, the pieces of the renovation project started to take shape. Once the work was completed, the conservation society faced a new battle — finding the money to pay off the remaining bills.
Until this point, Steve Tschoepe Conservation Society board president and long-time Texas Theatre Management Committee chairman said, the organization was debt-free.
“We went to American Bank of Texas, which is now First United Bank, and asked them to take a risk and help the Conservation Society,” he said. “The Conservation Society had never gotten a loan before. It had never been in debt before and had never taken anything on like this. They were gracious and went out on a limb … and gave us a loan for $230,000.”
Eight years later, through more donations, shows and events, the Conservation Society was able to pay off the loan.
7. SHS graduate among dive boat fire victims
A Seguin High School graduate and his wife were among the 34 people who perished in a boat fire in Southern California on Labor Day.
Andrew Fritz, 40, and his wife Adrian Dahood-Fritz, 40, were on the Conception for a three-day scuba diving excursion when the boat erupted in flames early Monday morning.
Josh Baker, a friend of Andrew Fritz, said the couple had recently moved to California for Adrian’s work after living for about five years in Taylor.
Adrian recently completed her doctorate and was doing post-doctoral work in La Jolla and then was accepted as a senior environmental scientist for California’s Ocean Protection Council under the California Natural Resources Agency, Baker said.
Searchers recovered all 34 of the victims from the underwater wreckage of the dive boat that caught fire off the Southern California coast and sank on Labor Day.
Five crew members, including the captain, managed to escape the Conception after Monday’s pre-dawn fire that engulfed the boat as the victims slept below decks near the island of Santa Cruz during a three-day scuba diving excursion.
The vessel eventually sank and overturned, making the recovery of bodies challenging.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.