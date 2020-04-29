Guadalupe County’s Stay Home order is set to expire Friday as restaurants, retailers and theaters open.
A day after Gov. Greg Abbott announced some incremental openings of businesses in the state, Guadalupe County officials discussed doing the same Tuesday at a regular meeting of commissioners court.
Unanimously, Guadalupe County Commissioners Court extended the county’s emergency declaration until May 20 and allowed the current Stay Home Stay Safe order to run out at the end of April amid the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“Everybody, we’re going to get back to normal at some point,” County Judge Kyle Kutscher said. “Just be diligent and work with us, work with each other. Please go out and support local businesses as much as you can.”
On Monday, Abbott held a press conference in which he announced, among other things, relaxed restrictions on businesses operating during the battle to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.
For weeks, the governor has kept closed businesses not deemed essential to Texans. On Monday, he provided direction for some of those businesses to begin opening with limited occupancy inside the shops.
He said his Stay Home executive orders will expire and the new orders will allow some of the state’s businesses to reopen in a three-phase plan. Retail shops, restaurants and movie theaters are part of phase one, which begins Friday.
Those businesses are expected to only use 25% of their establishments’ capacities in the first phase. Restaurants with gross receipts of 51% or more in alcoholic beverage sales are prohibited from opening, said Patrick Pinder, Guadalupe County emergency management coordinator and fire marshal.
Whether some businesses that appear to be changing their prior business models and selling less alcohol and more food can open is still in the air, Pinder said.
“I will have to get an opinion from the state on that to find out,” he said. “I know we have a couple days before this all takes affect. Hopefully, we can get that back before Friday.”
Abbott left open the possibility that business can ramp up beginning May 18 and that more types of businesses might be allowed to open, Pinder said.
County officials planned to begin speaking with department heads about reopening county services to additional business, the emergency management coordinator said.
The county never closed any departments to operations, Kutscher said. But things have slowed due to social distancing guidelines and Stay Home orders.
“We have had county employees working very diligently to provide those services,” Kutscher said. “We’ll move as quickly as we can safely to get things back open. But we probably need to follow the governor’s guidance.”
Some types of businesses that remain closed are bars, gyms, swimming pools, interactive amusement venues (like bowling alleys and arcades), Pinder said. Massage establishments, tattoo shops, cosmetology salons, barber shops, nail salons and more also remain closed, he said.
‘Hair salons, nail salons, everything’s closed until the governor comes back on the 18th and lets us know more,” Pinder said.
At the meeting, Pinder also provided the court with an update of the county’s COVID-19 cases and response. Guadalupe County as of Monday had seen 73 positive cases of the disease with no deaths and 48 recovered patients, 36 of whom state authorities authorized to be removed from the running tally of cases, he said.
“We still have three hospitalized,” Pinder said. “Those are included in our active cases.”
Testing for the disease has begun to see an increase across the country, the state and the county, he said. A mobile-testing site set up in Schertz recently tested about 50 patients as the national guard continues to set up such sites across Texas, Pinder said.
He had not received any test results from the mobile site as of Tuesday morning.
County personnel have distributed COVID-related equipment to emergency workers, health care professionals, county employees and more since the pandemic reached Guadalupe County, he said.
Also in that time, the county has spent $38,261.76 toward COVID response, Pinder said.
Pinder has published a daily report of additional positive cases, hospitalizations, and recoveries, but that soon will change, he said.
Beginning Friday, Guadalupe County will begin reporting the findings on Monday, Wednesday and Friday with no reports provided on weekends, Pinder said.
“I will still make notifications to the jurisdictions,” he said. “If they want to report it, they can.”
The map the county keeps showing where cases are will be updated daily still, Pinder said. That map can be found on Guadalupe County’s website.
In the event of some “outliers,” or occurrences of extenuating circumstances, the county will provide updates to the news media as needed, Kutscher said.
Unanimous approval of extending the county’s amended emergency declaration is a key to help receive COVID-related federal funding if it becomes available, said Bryce Houlton, assistant emergency management coordinator. The court extended the disaster declaration and emergency order until May 20.
County residents with questions about occupancy loads, which businesses are allowed to open and more can find information on the county’s website or call the emergency management office, Kutscher said.
“If you have any questions, please call the county,” he said. “Please call Mr. Pinder’s office.”
