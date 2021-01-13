A Texas Highway Patrol trooper attempting to stop a fleeing motorist shot out a vehicle’s tire Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 10 in Guadalupe County.
After successfully stopping the vehicle, the officer arrested the suspect and took him to the Guadalupe County Jail, Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Sgt. Kenny Mata said on Wednesday.
“The DPS trooper disabled the evading vehicle by firing his issued weapon at the pickup truck tire,” Mata said.
About 5 p.m. Tuesday, the trooper tried to stop the driver of a black 2017 Ford F-150 for speeding near mile marker 604 in the westbound lanes of I-10 in Guadalupe County, the spokesman said. The driver tried to get away, Mata said, but the trooper stopped him.
DPS troopers took into custody 37-year-old Tyler Wade Bryce without incident, Mata said. Bryce was booked into Guadalupe County Jail and is facing charges of evading arrest with a vehicle, reckless driving and aggravated assault on a peace officer.
According to online records at the Guadalupe County Jail website, Bryce is from Selma and remained held Wednesday afternoon under a total of $61,000 in bonds.
No one was inside the pickup with Bryce at the time of the stop, Mata said. The suspect was driving erratically as the trooper chased him and immediately stopped the truck once the tire was shot.
While it may seem like something out of an action film, shooting out a suspect’s tire is a skill troopers learn in training, Mata said. It can be useful in stopping someone who might be a treat to the community, he said.
“We’re trained to do that in the academy,” Mata said. “We have to go through about a two-, three-week course just driving. One of the things they teach us is how to disable a vehicle whether using spike strips, stop strips or a weapon.”
The incident remains under investigation.
