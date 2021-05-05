The winter storm that coated the area in a blanket of ice and snow on Valentine’s Day and wreaked havoc for days after clearly isn’t done with Guadalupe County yet.
When County Judge Kyle Kutscher declared an emergency due to the dangerous weather, it meant many county employees stayed home for about four days while other essential and emergency employees worked. County employees that work through times like that receive additional compensation, he said.
The excessive number of days of the shut down on Tuesday led Guadalupe County Commissioners Court to call for exceptions to normal rules.
“Essential departments and emergency departments, those employees, of course because they’re working they’ll get paid, but also they’ll get compensated time in the amount of time basically given to the employees that were unable to work,” Kutscher said. “When this policy was established, it worked because it was very rare we had an occurrence like this. When it did, it was for a few hours or one day. This year had many hours and many employees.”
Generally, 90 days is the allotted time limit for employees to use that comp time, he said. But because they accrued so much time among so many employees, those employees were finding it difficult to schedule time off, Kutscher said.
Departments fielding requests for leave days reached out to Treasurer Linda Douglas for a time extension. Douglas reported employees had a combined 1,415 hours to use.
During the most recent pay period, employees used 354 hours, she said. Still, about 1,061 hours of comp time from various departments remained on the books, Douglas said.
When Kutscher asked her opinion on extended the 90-day limit through the end of the calendar year, the treasurer siding against such a move.
“I think it’ll be a liability for the county to extend it that long because it gives into another budget year,” Douglas said. “Extending it to Sept. 30 I think will work. The budget year is just fine.”
The court unanimously approved the extension to 133 days setting a deadline for Sept. 30 by which time employees must use the accrued hours due to winter storm event 2021. The change should allow enough time, Kutscher said.
“It just takes time for people to work on that,” he said. “We’re getting into summer, it’s going to be a little more opportunities for people to take time.”
