A man was taken to a nearby hospital after he was shot by Seguin police officers late Friday nigh.
The shooting happened about 11:30 on Nagel Street where officers were called for a disturbance in which shots were fired, Seguin Police Chief Terry Nichols said.
When police arrived, Nichols said the man reportedly had a gun.
Nichols and the Texas Rangers are working to determine what transpired between the man and officers, the chief said.
“I'm not sure what happened at this time, but it ended with the man getting shot by officers,” he said.
The man was taken to Ascension Seton Hays Hospital in Kyle for his injuries.
The two officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by the Texas Rangers, Nichols said.
“It is our normal protocol to have an outside agency investigate officer-involved shootings,” he said. “We contacted the Rangers and they are en route.”
No other injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.