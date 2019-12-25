A grinch tried to steal Christmas, but a group of friends, vigilant community and prayers kept it from happening.
Val Luna Jr. is a member of (2 Wheels 4 Life) a group of friends who enjoy riding motorcycles.
Each year, just before Christmas, the group delivers Christmas presents and a food basket to a couple of families in need.
However, the night before the run, Luna, who usually leads the pack of motorcycles as Santa, discovered his dark purple 2006 Harley Ultra Classic was stolen from in front his house.
“I had my bike at the front of the house, like I usually do, when I left for work that night before,” he said. “I just got home Saturday morning after working graveyard and my bike wasn’t there. I walked around the house to make sure I didn’t put it in the backyard, that’s when it dawned on me, ‘someone stole my bike.’”
Luna called the cops to report his bike stolen. He also called his family and friends to let them know, Santa’s Sleigh was missing.
Having worked all night, Luna took a nap, hoping to wake up to better news.
Seguin Police Sgt. Kado Cato said his officers took the report and were investigating the incident.
Later that afternoon, they got a possible lead, Cato said.
“About 3 p.m. that afternoon, we got a call for a disturbance involving a Raymond Ward Jr. and possibly a stolen motorcycle,” he said.
Officers responded to the call in the 6000 block of Stockdale Highway where they reportedly found Ward on a motorcycle, Cato said.
The man took off running when he saw the officers, Cato said.
“We set up a perimeter, searched the field and found Raymond hiding in the brush,” he said.
When Luna arrived, he said he found his bike, although it had been altered.
“It was missing its saddle bags, it was spray painted black — it was a dark purple,” he said. “They altered my license plate and they pulled the baffle out of the exhaust, which makes it louder. The crash bars were missing. I started it up and I heard the difference, but it started.”
Ward, 38, of Seguin, was arrested and booked into Guadalupe County Jail on a charge of theft $2,500-$30,000 and parole violation.
Luna was able to recover his Harley, but it wasn’t ready to make the Christmas run, so his family and friends offered up their support.
Nothing was going to stop Luna from delivering the toys.
“I borrowed my dad’s bike,” he said. “Santa had his sleigh.”
The following day another obstacle had to be overcome.
While out on the ride, one of the bikes went down, seriously injuring a pair of riders, Luna said.
“Robert and Lohie Garcia, were having bike problems and we didn’t realize until we got to our first stop,” he said. “But he got it up and would meet us at the next stop.”
After the pair joined up with the group, Luna said the bike had a failure.
We stopped at a stop light and just as we were taking off, I turned and looked behind me and I see bikes pulling over, the guys getting off and running to the side,” he said. “I pulled around and ran over there, something happened with Robert and Lohie’s bike. They tried stopping, they couldn’t, and went off the road in a skid.”
The couple was transported to a San Antonio hospital for treatment, however, they had a message for the members of the group.
“Lohie was telling the ladies, ‘you better not stop this ride. You need to regroup, and finish. Those kids are waiting,’” Luna said. “She’s in pain, worried about her husband and telling us to finish what we started. We regrouped, said a prayer and got back on with the run.”
While they were worried about their friends, they continued to make Christmas special for six families.
Five of the families received presents for the children and a food basket.
“The sixth family had recently lost their home in a fire, and we didn’t know anything about the kids, so we delivered a food basket to them,” Luna said.
Finishing the Toy Run was the best thing for the group, Luna said.
“The kids were running up to us, giving us hugs, laughing and smiling,” he said. “Seeing the parents there with tears in their eyes, and the excitement on the kids’ faces, it washed everything away. We were all sad, and our minds were with them, but seeing these kids as they’re giving us hugs, it just kept our spirits up.”
While there were a few obstacles in their way, Luna said they faced them head on and will continue to spread Christmas cheer, no matter what is thrown at them.
“This is something we were called to do,” he said. “We all care about our community, we all take pride in our community. We’re hoping next year will be bigger with less obstacles.”
