With great appreciation and confidence in his future, members of the Seguin ISD board of trustees rewarded the district’s superintendent with a $20,000 pay raise for the next two years.
In two unanimous votes, the board approved Superintendent Matthew Gutierrez’s annual pay to increase by about 9.5% to $230,000, paired with a 2-year contract extension. The board did not give Gutierrez a raise last year and wanted to bring his compensation in line with his counterparts in similar districts, President Cinde Thomas-Jimenez said.
“It’s a pretty significant increase; it went from a little over $210,000 to $230,000,” she said. “We’re trying to have his be competitive with other school districts.”
Board members and staff looked around at compensation rates at area school districts and determined Gutierrez was receiving pay on the lower end of the spectrum, Thomas-Jimenez said.
In the past, school districts in the region typically cast Seguin ISD in a negative light, but Gutierrez has helped to change that, Thomas-Jimenez said. The board wanted to reward the superintendent for his hard work and try to ensure he sticks around, she said.
“He’s really turned this district around. We’re happy with what he’s done despite COVID,” Thomas-Jimenez said. “We are seeing a lot of growth, people coming to the district. We’re very interested in keeping Dr. Gutierrez here in Seguin ISD.”
Seguin ISD’s board of trustees held a special meeting Tuesday night with an executive session that lasted two hours and 45 minutes.
Following the board’s support of the job he’s doing with the district, Gutierrez thanked members and the community for continued confidence in him through his nearly four years on the job.
“We’ve done some amazing things the last four years. COVID did little to [deter] that,” he said. “In the future, there’s going to be significant changes to some of our struggling schools for not only some of our students but our families, also.”
His team has helped in the district’s success, Gutierrez said. Quality of teaching and learning have improved in district schools as a direct result of the commitment to make it happen by teachers, principals, central office staff, parents, and more, he said.
Everyone coming together to serve the students will allow the district to reach his goal of receiving an overall grade of B or better in coming years, Gutierrez said.
The work to better strengthen the district begins right away, he said.
“We don’t get time off here at the central office,” Gutierrez said. “The work continues throughout the summer. Already we’re working on plans to ensure we reopen safely.”
The superintendent’s pay raise came about a week after the board approved 3% raises for teachers and 2.5% raises for other district staff members. Increases came after 2020, a year when uncertainty of unexpected expense related to the pandemic led the board to offer no raises.
Seguin ISD did give each employee a one-time stipend last year.
This year’s raises help the district attain its goal of remaining competitive and attracting quality teachers. The same is true of Gutierrez’s pay raise, the board said in a written statement released after Tuesday’s special meeting.
“Just as we want to retain and give competitive compensation to our teachers and other employees, we want to keep our exceptional superintendent and ensure that his pay is commensurate with the quality of his work,” the statement read. “We are listening to the community and our stakeholders spoke clearly when they expressed their appreciation that he chose to stay with the district. The school district’s image has improved, and this has contributed to growth and the overall quality of life in our community.”
