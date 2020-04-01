School doors will remain closed until at least May 4 following Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s latest update.
In his briefing Tuesday regarding the coronavirus pandemic and the affects it has on the state, Abbott ordered campuses to remain closed until the beginning of May. The announcement was part of the Executive Order implementing Essential Services and Activities Protocols for the entire state of Texas through April 30.
“The protocols direct all Texans to minimize non-essential gatherings and in-person contact with people who are not in the same household,” a news release stated. “The Governor’s Executive Order renews and amends his previous order enforcing federal social distancing guidelines for COVID-19, including closing schools and instructing Texans to avoid eating or drinking at bars and restaurants.”
The exceptions for essential activities and services come from the Department of Homeland Security’s guidelines on the Essential Critical Infrastructure Workforce.
The order falls within that of the recommendations by President Donald Trump, which were announced on Monday.
“Social distancing is our best tool in the fight against COVID-19, and the actions we have taken thus far have proven to be effective in limiting the spread of this virus,” Abbott said. “Now it is time to redouble our efforts to reduce further exposure as much as possible and flatten the curve. As with all the actions the state is taking, the Essential Services and Activities Protocols is informed by the expertise and guidance of the CDC as well as state and local health officials. I urge my fellow Texans to heed these heightened social distancing directives to protect their health and the health of those around them. By following these guidelines, we will limit the spread of COVID-19 and overcome this challenge together.”
Area school districts are complying with the new order, however, they are work to find ways to ensure their students continue to learn.
“Students are encouraged to continue using distance learning opportunities in order to stay current with their classroom lessons,” Seguin ISD stated in a release. “Students are receiving credit for the work they are completing during this extended closure.”
Navarro ISD Superintendent Dee Carter assured her parents of the same for their district.
“Navarro ISD school will hopefully reopen on May,” she wrote in a statement on the district’s social media pages. “In the meantime, NISD teachers will continue to provide remote learning.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.