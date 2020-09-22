Guadalupe County is reporting one new death, 41 new cases of COVID-19.
Through the new reporting system, Guadalupe County Emergency Management Coordinator’s office was notified of new cases and death by the Texas Department of State Health Services. The newly reported fatality is the 43rd for the county. The state’s website is reporting 76 for Guadalupe County, however, due to a lag in reporting information, the county has yet to receive that information, Guadalupe County Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Pinder said in a news release.
On Tuesday, the county reported 41 new active cases, none of which were moved from the “to be determined” files, he wrote. This brings the county up to 58 active cases. There were 10 to be determined cases added to the list and 13 removed leaving the county with 33 cases that are to be determined.
The recoveries increased by 17 for a total of 2,176 recoveries across the county.
Guadalupe Regional Medical Center is reportedly treating four patients for COVID-19, Pinder said. The average of hospitalizations remains less than one.
Guadalupe County was notified by DSHS’s Region 8 office of 1,600 COVID-19 cases that were previously unreported, Pinder said.
“Of those, 1601 are older cases identified by state health department staff through laboratory test reports in Texas Health Trace, the state’s COVID-19 case management system,” he said. “Most of those older cases occurred in June and had not previously been reported to public health by health care providers. That did not cause a delay in notifying individuals of their test results.”
Pinder said the delay came from the files in the Texas Health Trace system.
“Region 8 has reviewed the data in order to report accurate case counts,” he said. “These cases have been reviewed to make sure that they are classified correctly, they are included the appropriate county’s case counts, and duplicate reports have been removed.”
The state followed up and most of the cases are no longer considered active, Pinder said.
