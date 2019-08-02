The mayor of Cibolo was arrested last week just days after Cibolo City Council voted to hold a hearing that could oust the mayor from office.
Stan “Stosh” Boyle, 43, was arrested by the Texas Attorney General’s Office Friday, July 26, on a charge of tampering with government records.
Boyle was released that same day on a $1,000 bond from the Guadalupe County Jail, according to county jail records online.
No one from the state Attorney General’s Office returned calls Thursday seeking information about the case.
Three days before Boyle’s arrest, Cibolo City Council voted 5-2, following a closed-door meeting, to hold a special hearing in which council would determine if Boyle is qualified to remain in the mayoral seat. The special meeting, which is set for Aug. 20, could remove Boyle from office.
Cibolo Councilmen Mark Allen and Joel Hick voted against the hearing while council members Jennifer Schultes, Verlin “Doug” Garrett, Brian Byrd, Ted Gibbs and Tim Woliver voted for the measure.
According to the city charter, section 14.10 allows an individual to forfeit his or her position or not to forfeit.
Following the vote, Boyle told the council, “I don’t fully accept the forfeiture of office.”
Since Boyle decided not to forfeit, he still has all the rights and duties as mayor until the hearing is held, according to section 14.10.
The meeting is required to be held in open session including any testimony and evidence that is presented, Cibolo City Attorney Frank Garza said.
During the special meeting, Boyle will have the opportunity to respond to any of the allegations presented, however, he is not to sit on the dais nor will he be allowed to vote.
Although the hearing is in open session, it will not include public comment unless city council votes to allow interested parties to speak.
A 6-out-of-7-votes majority from the city council is needed to remove Boyle from office. While Boyle could be removed, it does not prohibit him from running for office in the next election, Garza said.
Boyle already submitted on July 23 an application for placement on the Nov. 5, 2019, mayoral election ballot.
It was Byrd who expressed concerns with Boyle’s position as mayor and presented those concerns to city council.
Byrd and all the other council members said they cannot comment further about the incident until after the hearing is held. City of Cibolo staff also declined to comment about it.
Attempts to reach Boyle via telephone and email were unsuccessful. His attorney also could not be contacted to comment on the case.
