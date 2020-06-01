Cases of the coronavirus continue to slowly rise as officials say two more cases were confirmed over the weekend as well as three more recoveries.
According to Guadalupe County, two more residents had tests came back positive for COVID-19.
This brings the county’s total to 141 total cases. There are currently 124 recoveries with 17 active cases.
As of Sunday, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported the county has seen 1,807 cumulative tests, up 200 from Friday’s 1,607.
Officials say Cibolo has five active cases; Seguin has three; the portion of Schertz in Guadalupe County has no active cases; the unincorporated county has 7; the portion of New Braunfels in Guadalupe County has no active cases; the portion of Selma in Guadalupe County has no active cases; one patient is at the Silvertree Nursing Home and one patient remains in the hospital.
