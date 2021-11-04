An 81-year-old Seguin woman was killed in a wreck early Thursday morning.
The woman, identified as Carrie L. Walker, died after the Jeep she was driving struck a semi-truck about 5:39 a.m. Thursday in the 3900 block of U.S. Highway 90 East, Seguin Police Community Engagement Officer Sarah Wallace said.
“A preliminary investigation reveals that the semi-truck was attempting to make a U-turn when it became stuck and was hit by a Jeep V8 traveling westbound on Hwy 90,” she said. “Witnesses stated the driver of the Jeep was not restrained in the vehicle.”
Walker was taken by Seguin EMS to Guadalupe County Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, Wallace said. Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 Darrell Hunter ordered an autopsy.
The Seguin Police Department is investigating the wreck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.