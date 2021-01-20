Local authorities are asking the state to grant them the opportunity to set up three vaccine distribution hubs in Guadalupe County.
Guadalupe County, the city of Seguin and Guadalupe Regional Medical Center submitted a detailed plan on Tuesday to the Texas Department of State Health Services on how it would disseminate vaccines to community members, a joint news release read.
The plan, if granted, would set up three large scale vaccine hubs — one at the Seguin Coliseum, one on the west side of the county and one on the north side of the county — delivering up to 1,000 COVID-19 vaccines a day.
“There is not a waiting list for vaccines,” the group said. “If the State grants the allocation request we will clearly communicate the registration and scheduling process to the public.”
At a news conference on Monday, Gov. Greg Abbott reminded Texas residents that the Pfizer vaccine was approved for emergency release just month ago, with the Moderna vaccine’s release approved the following week.
“He announced that the state is working on large scale HUB vaccination centers capable of vaccinating thousands of people in one day with plans for 28 large scale vaccine hubs and 206 in smaller communities around the state,” the group said. “Health care workers, those 65 and up and those with chronic healthcare conditions are primary priority.”
All three entities said they will continue to ensuring the community will receive the COVID-19 vaccine as it becomes available.
