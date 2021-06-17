GUADALUPE COUNTY — After receiving tips about a suspected narcotics operation in a Selma neighborhood, members of the Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force arrested seven people on drugs and related charges.
Some of the suspects likely will face additional charges related to thousands of pieces of identifying information investigators believe was used for fraud and counterfeiting purposes, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Narcotics Lt. John Flores said.
“Over 3,000 items of identifying information were also discovered inside the residence, as well as equipment to manufacture ID cards and United States currency,” he said. “Upon the completion of the investigation, charges relating to these items will be filed with the Guadalupe County District Attorney’s Office.”
Tips from the community sparked the investigation, during which authorities obtained a state search warrant for a home in the 9700 block of Chelsea Circle in Selma, he said.
The warrant was granted under suspicion of someone dealing drugs and conducting a fraud enterprise at the home, the lieutenant said.
Task force members served the warrant about 11:30 p.m. June 9 and found inside the home two handguns, about 90.4 grams of marijuana, 2.5 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 11.2 grams of Xanax, nearly a gram of ecstasy and more than 30 doses of suspected LSD, Flores said.
“In addition to the narcotics discovered inside the residence, four marijuana plants were found growing outside in the backyard,” he said.
Upon search of the home, investigators found two children, ages 2 and 3 in their bedroom. The drugs in the house endangered the toddlers, Flores said.
“Narcotics were found in common areas and in areas accessible to the children, he said.
Residents of the home who were arrested are 46-year-old Phillip Holguin and 36-year-old Luz Holguin.
Phillip Holguin appears to be the suspect who ran the illicit operation, Flores said.
Investigators charged each Holguin with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 1 between 4-200 grams for methamphetamine; and two counts of abandon or endanger a child.
Officers also arrested five San Antonio residents in connection to the investigation. Ariel Arredondo, 28, was charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 1 between 4-200 grams, also for meth.
Mark Saucedo, 31, was charged with possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1 less than a gram for meth. Jaime Garcia, 31, allegedly had ecstasy and was charged with possession of a controlled substance penalty group 2 between 1-4 grams.
Already wanted on an arrest warrant for deadly conduct was 33-year-old Richard Garcia, now also faces charges of possession of a controlled substance penalty group 3 less than 28 grams; possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1 less than a gram; possession of a controlled substance penalty group 2 between 1-4 grams; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Police also jailed Alejandro Sanchez, 31, on charges of possession of a controlled substance penalty group 3 less than 28 grams; possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1 less than a gram; possession of a controlled substance penalty group 2 between 1-4 grams; and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
