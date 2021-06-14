The search for a missing swimmer continued Monday.
Members of the New Braunfels Fire Department dive team searched Monday well into the afternoon with no luck in finding the man who disappeared under the water after saving two children’s lives on Sunday, Guadalupe County Capt. John Koch said.
A dive team from TEXSAR is on its way to assist in the search.
Divers found 22-year-old Casandra Kendrick’s body under water in the Guadalupe River about 8:44 p.m. Sunday after she and the man were reported missing after saving a pair of children from drowning near the FM 1117 bridge, Mann said.
Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 Darrell Hunter pronounced Kendrick dead.
The search for the man was halted at 10 p.m. Sunday and resumed Monday morning. Investigators are withholding the man’s name at this time, Mann said.
The two people were reported missing just before 5 p.m. Sunday, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Lt. Javier Luna said.
The man was reportedly with his three children and Kendrick, a Seguin resident, was with a separate, larger family group of about 20, both hanging out on the island in the middle of the river, Luna said.
Relatives told searchers two children got caught up in the current and the man went after them, Luna said.
Kendrick decided to help and went after him.
The man was able to reach one of the children and pass it off to Kendrick, who hand it off to another person. He was then able to get to the second child and again, passed it to Kendrick who got it to safety.
The man began to struggle and Kendrick went after him, Luna said.
Both went under the water and neither resurfaced, prompting the family to call for help.
Responders from several agencies including local volunteer fire departments, Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, the Seguin Fire Department and the New Braunfels dive team joined the search.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.