A busted water pipe and mechanical issues made way for other complications and led to a day-long closure of Seguin City Hall on Monday.
All other city buildings remained opened, Seguin Public Information Officer Jennifer Sourdellia said. Repairs were made in a timely fashion and the building reopened at 8 a.m. Tuesday, she said.
“The mechanical issue was caused by a coupling on the chilled water supply line that failed,” Sourdellia said. “This line carries chilled water to City Hall’s air conditioning unit.”
The line in question burst and flooded the basement at City Hall, Sourdellia said. About 6 inches of water filled the bottom of the building, she said.
The bursted line also caused malfunction of the air conditioning unit, meaning no AC inside the city structure, Sourdellia said.
Crews began making repairs by Monday afternoon and ServePro assisted with water clean up, she said.
During the closure, utility bill customers were able to leave payments in the city’s drop box across the street from City Hall, the public information officer said. As always, payments continued to be processed at the City Hub Customer Portal, www.municipalonlinepayments.com/seguintx , she said.
For emergency bills, the city made a concession, Sourdellia said on Monday.
“Customers with bills due [Monday] will receive an extension and can make their payments [Tuesday],” she said. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.