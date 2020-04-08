A local pediatric dentist is known for making things fun in his office to help ease children.
However, with his doors closed to only emergency patients due to the coronavirus pandemic, Dr. Al Burns, of Alligator Dental, had little opportunity to make kids smile.
So with the help of his family and staff, Burns began a social media campaign with videos and activities to give children and their parents something different to see on the internet.
“We wanted to give parents something on social media to show their kids that was positive and uplifting to make them feel like the world was still a little normal to them and hopefully a little reassuring,” he said. “And if it brightens up their day a little bit, then great. Maybe this will give them some things they can do at home and be a little interactive with and try to get them to remember that there are people thinking about them.”
With the COVID-19 pandemic shuttering the doors of dental facilities, like Alligator Dental and other businesses deemed non-essential, the Burnses had to make difficult decisions, Al’s wife Lisa said.
While researching options for their businesses and employees, Lisa said she began to get inundated with all of the news and wanted to make a change.
“I realized about how sad social media was right then,” she said. “The only thing to laugh at was COVID memes. I have a phone full of them, but there is only so many ways you can joke about toilet paper before it is time to move on to something else.”
Compounded with being parents to seven children, the couple learned the hardships of trying to raise their children, educate them, keep them entertained and keep them from getting cabin fever.
That spurred them to begin making a change.
“Lisa brainstormed some things and we put together some different angles we could take to try and do something fun when it came to the office and what we were doing and what we had going on there,” Al said. “From there, it just kind of evolved.”
“Al is willing to do just about anything to make kids smile,” Lisa said.
The couple, armed with technology, a sense of humor and empty office space, began using their spare time to create a social media push for positivity, including funny videos and fun activities for the whole family.
“We started getting our character Andy (the Alligator) involved in them,” Al said. “We’re hoping to create a little normalcy now, and when it does come time to get over this a quicker path to getting back to a normal feeling in life too.”
It’s not just Al, Lisa and their staff who get involved in the fun.
“Our kids really like it. They get into it,” Al said. “They like going back and watching the videos. For our staff too, this breaks up the monotony of what they’re doing right now, which is organizing and cleaning and then doing an emergency patient and then more organizing and cleaning.”
The videos and activities also help Al and Lisa stay connected to their staff.
“With everyone being so spread out and kind of in their own life, it is important for our Alligator Dental family to stay connected,” Al said. “It’s been a good way to help us remember what we normally do and what we like doing.”
Lisa said it’s more important, now than ever, for their staff to know they are still part of the family.
“The choice we had to make to lay off people was very un-Al and Lisa Burns-like,” she said. “It was completely heart-breaking. With a massive layoff, we felt it was important for us to help our staff remember we’re the same people that we have been, the office is the same as it always has been. This a good way for our staff, who is not working right now, to stay connected with everyone else and feel like they are still part of the Alligator Dental team.”
