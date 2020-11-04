After jumping out to a huge lead upon announcement of early votes, Texas State Rep. John Kuempel, a Republican from Seguin, cruised to win reelection to the seat he’s held since winning a special election in 2010 to replace his deceased father.
Kuempel on Tuesday handily defeated Democratic rival Robert Bohmfalk and Libertarian opponent Julian Mardock, according to unofficial vote totals for the 44th District race released by the Texas Secretary of State.
With 90% of counties reporting, Kuempel received 64,041, or about 66.9%, of the votes compared to Bohmfalk’s 28,696, or about 28.7%, and Mardock’s 2,949, or about 3.1%, votes.
“I feel honored by the constituents of House District 44 and I thank them for everything,” Kuempel said in a brief interview Tuesday night. “I hope to continue to just take care of the people of the district, help with the economy and public education, and go on from there.”
District 44 covers Guadalupe and Wilson counties.
In early voting numbers released at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Kuempel jumped out to a commanding lead. He pulled 57,784 early votes compared to 26,343 for Bohmfalk and 2,455 for Mardock.
The people of Guadalupe County showed up for Kuempel, giving him unofficial counts of 48,976 — or about 65% — of the total vote and 39,385 early and 3,334 absentee votes, according to unofficial totals Guadalupe County Elections Administrator Lisa Hayes released.
By contrast, Bohmfalk took 23,950 total votes — about 31.8% — 18,308 early votes and 3,289 absentee ballots, according to Hayes’ numbers. For Mardock, the final numbers were 2,484 — or about 3.29% — of Guadalupe County votes, which amounted to 1,850 early votes and 140 absentee ballots.
Kuempel said he appreciated the trust the voters instilled in him.
“I think I’m doing the right job and hopefully everybody understands what we’re doing,” he said. “I’m honored with their vote.”
