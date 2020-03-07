CIBOLO — A Byron P. Steel II High School special education teacher was recently arrested amid allegations he had inappropriate contact late last month with one of his students, a Cibolo Police Department spokesman said.
The suspect, identified as 63-year-old Alfred Villarreal, of Cibolo, was arrested following an investigation into an anonymous tip, Cibolo police spokesman Officer Matt Schima said.
The Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District placed the teacher on administrative leave, notified authorities and is cooperating with investigation, according to a written statement the district released.
“The district immediately notified Child Protective Services, which began its own investigation,” according to the statement. “Accusations of a staff member engaging in this type of conduct are disturbing and, if proven to be true, will not be tolerated.”
The district and Cibolo Police Department both identified the teacher.
Villarreal was arrested about 2:30 p.m. Thursday at his home, Schima said.
“He was fully compliant,” Schima said. “He went back to the police department and spoke with detectives.”
Investigators were tipped off Feb. 26 when someone filed an anonymous complaint about the contact between the teacher and juvenile student believed to have occurred a day earlier, police said. The tipster reported inappropriate touching and said it was caught on surveillance video, according to police.
Detectives reviewed the video, continued investigating and secured a warrant, Schima said.
“The safety of our community, and especially that of our students, is our priority,” the statement read. “The Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District is cooperating with the investigation and remains a vital partner in the safety of our students.”
Villarreal was booked into Guadalupe County Jail on a single charge of indecency with a child sexual contact. He has since been released on $75,000 bond.
The case remains under investigation, police said.
The school district plans to continue helping with the investigation, according to its written statement.
“SCUC ISD is fully cooperating with Child Protective Services and the Cibolo PD during the investigation,” the statement read. “The safety and well-being of students is the top priority of SCUC ISD.”
