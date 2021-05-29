18-wheeler roll over

An 18-wheeler lays on its side after it rolled over Thursday, May 27, 2021 on the Interstate 10 access road spilling scraps of metal.

 Dalondo Moultrie - The Seguin Gazette

The driver of an 18-wheeler truck was uninjured Thursday afternoon when he rolled the vehicle onto its side after exiting Interstate 10 in Seguin.

Emergency responders received the call for the overturned vehicle about 3:35 p.m. Thursday, Seguin Fire Department Battalion Chief Tom Teboe said.

The driver was headed eastbound on I-10 when he took the exit for FM 464, the battalion chief said. Just after the exit, the truck rolled onto its side and spilled crushed metals it was hauling, Teboe said.

He believed the driver was on his way to CMC Steel.

The exit was expected to be closed for some time while crews from CMC and the Texas Department of Transportation worked to remove the truck and debris, Teboe said.

Seguin Police Department Cpl. John Crady said there were no charges pending against the 61-year-old man from the San Antonio area.

Dalondo Moultrie is the assistant managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at dalondo.moultrie@seguingazette.com .

