The driver of an 18-wheeler truck was uninjured Thursday afternoon when he rolled the vehicle onto its side after exiting Interstate 10 in Seguin.
Emergency responders received the call for the overturned vehicle about 3:35 p.m. Thursday, Seguin Fire Department Battalion Chief Tom Teboe said.
The driver was headed eastbound on I-10 when he took the exit for FM 464, the battalion chief said. Just after the exit, the truck rolled onto its side and spilled crushed metals it was hauling, Teboe said.
He believed the driver was on his way to CMC Steel.
The exit was expected to be closed for some time while crews from CMC and the Texas Department of Transportation worked to remove the truck and debris, Teboe said.
Seguin Police Department Cpl. John Crady said there were no charges pending against the 61-year-old man from the San Antonio area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.