Jeremiah Camacho, owner of The Lions Den Art Collective — a tattoo studio — temporarily closed his doors for about a month prior to the state shutting down nonessential businesses for personal reasons.
“Before we got shut down, I had taken a month off before because we had a baby,” he said.
Little did he know that his month off would turn into several as the state shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.
However, on Monday, as the governor reopened more of the state, allowing more businesses to open up shop, Camacho’s business was among them.
Tattoo studios fell under the state’s massage parlor and other personal care services section and were allowed to reopen as of Monday, May 18.
“I was really surprised,” he said. “I actually thought they would push it to the end of next month by the way things are going.”
Tattoo artists by law already take sanitization above and beyond most other businesses prior to COVID-19. However, Camacho’s studio is different. Where most shops offer multiple artists and piercers in one place, it’s just him.
“I have a private studio. Anyone that I have in there, I’m expecting, it’s by appointment only,” he said. “I really only do one tattoo a day. I don’t have a whole bunch of foot traffic or a whole bunch of people I don’t know coming in.”
While he could open up shop right away, Camacho plans to ease back into it.
“Since I’ve been out for two-and-a-half, three months, I’m starting to get a hold of the people that were booked up, and see how they’re doing to see if they want to get in,” he said on Monday. “I’m probably not even going to open up tomorrow. I’m going to enjoy a little more family time with the kids before it gets a little crazy again. I’ll probably start next week and then still spread it out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.