Cibolo’s embattled Mayor Stanley “Stosh” Boyle retained his seat and narrowly avoided a runoff election, according to unofficial vote totals the Guadalupe County elections administrator released Tuesday night.
With 34 of 34 precincts and early voting numbers reported, Boyle finished ahead of his challengers by earning 1,538 votes for 50.05% of ballots in the race. A runoff election would have been necessary had a candidate not won a majority of all of the votes.
Challenger Glenda Henry finished second with 912 votes equaling about 29.7% and Kara Latimer won 623 votes totaling about 20.3%.
Boyle has been jailed twice in recent months on accusations that he lied on applications to enter the election. At issue is a 1998 felony conviction in which Boyle pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to deliver ecstasy.
In his bid to become mayor and to be reelected, Boyle allegedly stated falsely under oath that he had not been convicted of a felony when filing his election application.
About 3,000 people voted in the Cibolo mayoral election with a little more than half choosing to do so before Tuesday in early voting and absentee balloting.
Cibolo’s District 2 council member race finished with Steve Quinn winning the seat by about 60 votes, besting challenger Verlin “Doug” Garrett.
Quinn ended the night with 56% or 284 votes opposed to Garrett’s 44% from the 223 votes he received.
The District 3 council race had only one contestant, Reggie Bone, who received 315 votes.
In Cibolo District 7, Joel Hicks won by a sizable amount of votes over Glenn Weber, Jr. Voters cast 243 ballots for 73% in favor of Hicks and 90 votes for Weber.
Over in Schertz, Ralph Gutierrez also came out as a clear winner for mayor with 1,857 votes giving him about 51.5% of the ballots.
Write-in candidate Cedric Edwards got a nod from 980 voters at almost 27.2%. Candidate Carl C. Douglas finished in third with 720 votes for 20%, according to unofficial vote totals.
Fifty-two people voted for non-registered write-in candidates for the remainder of the votes cast in the mayoral race in Schertz.
The city’s Place 1 council member seat was won by Mark E. Davis, who took home 2,301 votes claiming about 71.1% of the ballots, many more than Eddie C. Peoples’ 935 votes equaling 28.9% in the race.
Rosemary Scott nearly doubled the vote total her opponent Jeremy Wells garnered. Scott finished with 2,134 votes (or about 66.5%) of ballots in the race and Wells earned 1,076 votes (or about 33.5%).
Meanwhile, Michael Dahle ran unopposed for the Schertz Place 4 council member spot. Dahle captured all 2,948 ballots cast for the seat.
Only the top four vote getters running for trustee seats on the Prairie Lea ISD board received voters approval. They are Karen Green with 11 votes (or 35.5%), Jesse Silva III with eight votes (or about 25.8%) and J W Schliesman and Ross Bairrington, both with five votes (or about 16.1%) each.
Voters in the school district overwhelmingly voted down the district’s Proposition A. Of the 20 people who voted, 17 (or about 85%) voted against the proposition.
James Harden and David Strauss won the two Green Valley SUD board member seats up for grabs Tuesday. Harden received 1,169 votes (or about 28.1%) while Strauss got 1,078 votes (or about 25.9%). John Frias ended with 975 votes (or 23.4%) and Dennis Dryer rounded out the field with 946 votes (or about 22.7%). Only the top two vote-getters will fill the seats.
Early voting numbers in Guadalupe County were modest with a total of 6,128 people voting early and another 1,247 filing absentee ballots. That’s a total of 7,375 (or about 7.2%) of Guadalupe County’s 102,902 registered voters making their decisions before election day.
In Cibolo’s mayoral race, early numbers showed Boyle with a commanding lead. Still, the early numbers suggested a possible runoff.
Boyle carried about 49.1% of the estimated total with combined early and absentee votes totaling 804 of the 1,639 ballots cast early in that race. Henry garnered 473 combined votes for about a 28.9% portion of the early totals, and Latimer won 362 (or about 22.1%) of the early votes in the race.
Also early in Cibolo, Quinn took 190 (or about 63.6%) of the early votes compared to 109 (or about 36.4%) for Garrett for the District 2 Council Member race.
District 3 in Cibolo saw uncontested Bone collect 171 early votes for that council seat.
Cibolo’s District 7 council contest saw Hicks collect 143 votes (or about 76.1%) before election day and his opponent Weber received 45 (or about 23.9%).
Early numbers in Schertz revealed a big lead for Gutierrez in that city’s mayoral race. He had 1098 votes (or about 51.5%), leading Douglas with 401 votes (or about 18.8%) and write-in candidate Edwards with 633 votes (or about 28.7%). Voters cast 21 votes for non-registered write-in candidates (or about 1%).
Davis earned considerably more early votes than his opponent for Schertz’s Place 1 council seat. Early and absentee ballots in that race totaled 1,425 votes (or about 73.6%) for Davis and 510 votes (or about 26.4%) for Peoples.
Place 2’s council race had Scott with 1,297 votes (or 67.7%) compared to Wells with 619 votes (or 32.3%).
