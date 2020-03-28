Cibolo police reportedly arrested another Byron P. Steele II High School teacher this week for allegedly having inappropriate contact with a student.
Police learned earlier this month of allegations that 43-year-old Eric Paul Contreras, of San Antonio, was involved with a juvenile, according to a statement Public Information Officer Matt Schima of the Cibolo Police Department released Wednesday.
As the investigation continued, Contreras left his job amid allegations of misconduct, according to a written statement Ed Suarez, an SCUCISD spokesman, provided Wednesday afternoon.
“Byron P. Steele High School and Dobie Junior High choir teacher Eric Contreras resigned on Monday, March 23, in the midst of an investigation by Cibolo Police Department into an allegation of indecency with a child,” the statement read. “Upon learning of the allegation from Cibolo PD, Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD immediately placed Contreras on administrative leave on Tuesday, March 17.”
Someone notified police March 16 in a report alleging that Contreras had inappropriate contact with the student, Schima said.
The contact is believed to have occurred more than once with the girl and authorities don’t think Contreras has other victims, Schima said.
Detectives got an arrest warrant and at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Contreras turned himself in at the Bexar County Jail on a charge of indecency with a child, according to the statement.
“The safety of our community, and especially that of our students, is our priority,” police said. “The Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District is fully cooperating with the investigation and remains a vital partner in the safety of our students and community.”
The school district’s statement also prioritized student safety. Having a teacher face allegations of endangering a child is tough but administrators will handle it decisively, according to the statement.
“This is difficult and troubling news,” the statement read. “We want to assure you that this conduct, if true, is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”
Authorities jailed one Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD teacher earlier this month on a similar charge.
The case remains under investigation, police said. Cibolo officers encouraged anyone who observes or is aware of inappropriate behavior to contact appropriate authorities.
In Cibolo, that can be done by immediately calling dispatch any time of the day or night or going through the See It, Say It, Send It smartphone app. District staff and students also may use an anonymous P# smartphone app, the release read.
