GUADALUPE COUNTY — A wreck between a pair of 18-wheelers Thursday morning in Guadalupe County left one person dead and another injured.
First responders were called to the collision about 7:40 a.m. on State Highway 123 bypass near Sandy Oaks Drive, Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Sgt. Deon Cockrell said in a statement.
“When I arrived on the scene, I saw just the two vehicles, and one of them was blocking both lanes of traffic,” he said in a brief interview.
The wreck happened when a 1997 Peterbilt truck tractor traveling northbound reportedly crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a 2013 Peterbilt truck tractor traveling southbound, Cockrell said.
The driver of the southbound vehicle died. Seguin EMS drove the driver of the 1997 truck — whose identity has not yet been released — to Seton Medical Center in Kyle.
Cockrell said Thursday that he did not know the condition of the driver sent to Seton Medical Center.
“I can’t tell exactly based on the angles of the vehicles on whether it was a head-on collision, but they did collide one going one direction and the other going the other direction,” he said. “I can’t say if it was jackknifed sideways or forward, but the momentum was northbound and southbound.”
The wreck happened in a construction zone; however, investigators did not know whether the construction zone contributed to the collision, Cockrell said.
“In the morning, the conditions were foggy,” he said. “The road was probably a little wet, but I don’t know how far visibility was or whether it may have been a factor.”
Law enforcement officers closed State Highway 123 South between Elm Creek Road and FM 1681 while they investigated the crash. As of noon Thursday, the highway remained closed, and traffic was still being diverted.
Subsequently, a fire engine from the Sand Hills Volunteer Fire Department overturned while en route to the collision, Sand Hills Volunteer Fire Department Chief Kenneth Palmer said.
As the members of the volunteer fire department headed south on 123 to get to the crash, somehow the crew member driving the engine lost control of the truck, and it rolled onto its side, Palmer said.
The chief was out of town Thursday morning and had few details about everything that led to the second crash involving the responding fire department vehicle, he said.
Only one person was aboard the engine when it crashed, Palmer said.
“Nobody was hurt,” he said.
