Guadalupe County is reporting its second COVID-19-related death.
In the county’s Thursday evening update, officials said they were informed by the Texas Department of State Health Services of the death of a county resident due to the illness.
The first COVID-19-related death — a man in his 50s — was reported on June 19.
Additionally, Guadalupe County added five more confirmed cases and eight recoveries.
The county has reported 358 confirmed cases — 52 active and 306 recoveries. There are currently 465 Guadalupe County cases pending investigation by the state. The total of confirmed cases and those pending equals 771 cases.
As of Thursday, Seguin had 25 active cases, the unincorporated area of the county had 11, Schertz had 5, the portion of New Braunfels in Guadalupe County had three, Marion had two, Cibolo had one and two Guadalupe County residents are hospitalized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.