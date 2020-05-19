Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office deputies found a pair of tubers who went missing Tuesday on the San Marcos River following a search.
According to social media posts on the sheriff’s office Facebook page, the male and female last had been seen in the water at Sons Blue River Camp moving downstream in a tube before they went missing. Authorities began conducting a multi-pronged search, the post read.
“We will have deputies checking all crossings downstream and both the GCSO Drone unit and DPS aircraft searching by air,” according to the Facebook post. “If you see anyone matching this description in the area, please contact our office at 830-379-1224 or via 911 (if an emergency).”
The pair — a Hispanic woman and a Hispanic male — eventually turned up at by 3:25 p.m. Tuesday, an updated post read.
“Both subjects have been located and are safe,” the update read. “They are back with their family. Thank you to all of those who assisted.”
The pair were sharing a tube. Sons Blue River Camp is located at Sherrill Road at the Caldwell County line, the post read.
