Deputies say a traffic stop on Interstate 10 uncovered 21 pounds of heroin and cocaine hidden inside the car’s transmission.
Two men, Edgar Jimenez-Gonzalez, 18, and Erick Medrano-Carrillo, 22, both of Mexico, were arrested and are now facing federal drug charges, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Lt. Clint Garza said in a news release.
The discovery happened Friday when Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Cpl. Dustin Crawford conducted a traffic stop on a Nissan SUV near the 600 mile marker after authorities say the driver was traveling in the passing lane when not passing another vehicle, Garza said.
After speaking with the driver and passenger, Crawford was given consent to search the vehicle, Garza said.
“In the course of his search, he noticed several signs that the engine compartment had been tampered with and that recent work had been done on the transmission,” Garza said.
While taking a more detailed look at the vehicle at the Guadalupe County Road and Bridge shop, deputies noticed a false wall built inside the transmission, Garza said.
Inside deputies reportedly found more than 21 pounds of cocaine and heroin. The officers also seized about $700 in cash.
The Guadalupe County Narcotics Unit and the Drug Enforcement Administration were notified, and the driver and passenger were taken into custody and are facing federal possession of drug charges. They were taken to a federal holding facility.
