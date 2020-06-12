A fourth drive-thru COVID-19 mobile testing pop-up site is scheduled to appear this week in Seguin.
Seguin has hosted one such site in the past and two have been held in the Guadalupe County section of Schertz. The next testing event will take place 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Max Starcke Park.
Again, those interested in having the test administered will be screened to see if they have fever and/or chills, cough, fatigue, body aches/muscle or joint pains, shortness of breath, sore throat, headaches, nausea/vomiting/diarrhea, nasal congestion and loss of taste and/or smell.
Tests will be conducted by appointment only. To register, visit TXCOVIDTEST.org or call 512-883-2400.
The pop-up testing site is being coordinated by a collaborative of Guadalupe County government, the Texas Health and Human Services Department and others. Members of the Texas National Guard medical group will administer the tests.
Between 45 and 50 people went to each pop up in Schertz, Guadalupe County Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Pinder has said. He said 41 people visited the testing site held June 1 in Seguin. Of those 41 tests, 35 returned negative, two came back positive and four tests are pending, Pinder said Friday.
“From the two positive tests, one is a Guadalupe County resident, and the other is a Comal County resident,” he said.
He said positive COVID-19 test results have been on the rise in Guadalupe County. The Texas Department of State Health Services made county officials aware of eight additional positive tests on Friday, Pinder said.
From Wednesday to Friday, the county had seen an increase of 18 positive cases reported to his office, the emergency management coordinator said.
As of Friday, 149 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Guadalupe County and 33 cases remain active, for a total of 182 cases in the county. Multiple cases are in the same households, according to a written statement Pinder released.
In Guadalupe County, one active case is in Seguin, 10 in New Braunfels, five in Cibolo, five in Schertz, one in Marion, one in Selma, seven in unincorporated areas of the county, two were hospitalized and one was at Silvertree Nursing Home in Schertz.
As of Friday, 1,404,369 tests had been reported across Texas, according to information on the Texas Department of State Health Services website. In Guadalupe County, 2,962 tests had been reported, according to the website.
