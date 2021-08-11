Guadalupe County Commissioners Court voted unanimously Tuesday to fund an initial $100,000 to provide additional medical personnel at the local hospital to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic during an emergency meeting.
Following a request from Guadalupe Regional Medical Center personnel, the court agreed to a plan that would result in hiring off-duty area paramedics at the hospital to administer monoclonal antibody infusions, treatment for the disease, Guadalupe County Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Pinder said.
“In efforts to mitigate and provide staffing resources to free up GRMC staff, that’s what this is going to do,” he said. “Those paramedics will replace those nurses.”
Guadalupe Regional Medical Center has seen a recent increase in COVID-19 patients and hospitalizations, Pinder said. Last week, the hospital reported about 15 such patients per day and that number had risen by Tuesday morning, he said.
As of Monday, the hospital’s seven-day moving average for COVID hospitalizations was 26 per day, said Sheri Williams, GRMC chief operating officer. The seven-day moving average was three per day for new COVID admissions, she said.
As of Tuesday morning, 33 patients were hospitalized with the disease at GRMC, Trauma Coordinator Amy Anderson said.
“That’s between our COVID unit, ICU and patients waiting for beds in the emergency department as well,” she said. “[Tuesday] morning, we had seven patients waiting for beds in the emergency department. Some of them have been there a couple of days.”
And the hospital still has to care for patients who are not COVID-19 positive, Anderson and Williams said. To help free up beds, staff members provide monoclonal antibody infusion treatment, Anderson said.
The treatment is infusion of two drugs to treat COVID-positive patients within their first 10 days of showing symptoms, she said.
“If you give it to patients within their first 10 days of symptom onset that are experiencing mild symptoms, it will help build their immunity or antibodies of COVID and help keep them out of the hospital,” Anderson said.
GRMC performs 10 to 15 infusions per day, she said.
So far, healthcare professionals have performed 481 infusions at GRMC, Williams said. They have performed 201 of the procedures since June 30, she said.
“We’re having to pull nurses to do those infusions,” Anderson said. “We’re having to use three to four registered nurses per day to complete the infusions. … The help from the paramedics will allow those nurses to go back to the bedsides and help with patient care.”
Paramedics from Seguin, Schertz and San Marcos Hays County EMS can sign up in an online portal for the extra-duty assignments, Pinder said. Compensation is expected to be $35-$45 per hour, he said.
Hospital leadership requested staffing for the infusion efforts for a month, seven days a week and eight hours a day, he said.
Hospital staff is strained and the money from the county will help relieve pressure during a serious situation at the facility, County Judge Kyle Kutscher said.
Hospitalization rates in Trauma Service Area P, which includes Guadalupe, Comal, Bexar and other counties, was around 17% Tuesday, which is concerning, the judge said.
Commissioners approved a budget amendment moving money from the county’s American Recovery Plan Act funding issued by the federal government to pay for the COVID-19-related expenditure.
Tuesday’s move allows the county to use American Recovery Plan funding for the reason the United States Congress approved it, Kutscher said.
Using paramedics for infusions at the hospital could last longer than a year but that shouldn’t be a problem, he said.
“I know we’re all on board with helping the hospital however we can,” Kutscher said.
The sooner a patient can receive the infused antibodies, the less likely that patient is to be hospitalized or to die, Williams said. However, just walking up and requesting the treatment is not the way it works, Anderson said.
“We get a lot of calls from patients wanting the therapy,” she said. “We have a referral form we’ve sent out to all the local physicians.
“You can’t just show up at the hospital wanting the treatment; it does have to be ordered by your primary care physician.”
Dalondo Moultrie is the assistant managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at dalondo.moultrie@seguingazette.com .
