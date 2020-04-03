Essential Businesses per order

1. Healthcare Operations, Essential Critical Infrastructure, and Essential Government Functions;

2. Grocery stores, farmers' markets, farm and produce stands, supermarkets, food banks, convenience stores, and other establishments engaged in the retail sale of canned food, dry goods, fresh fruits and vegetables, pet supply, fresh meats, fish, and poultry, and any other household consumer products (such as cleaning and personal care products). This includes stores that sell groceries and also sell other non-grocery products, and products necessary to maintaining the safety, sanitation, and essential operation of Residences;

3. Food cultivation, production; to include, but not limited to: farming, livestock, fishery, nurseries, and garden centers; or any operation that participates in agricultural activities.

4 . Residential, transportation and commercial/industrial construction;

5. Businesses that provide food, shelter, and social services, and other necessities of life for economically disadvantaged or otherwise needy individuals;

6. Newspapers, television, radio, and other media services;

7. Gas stations and fuel suppliers;

8. Auto-supply, auto-repair, auto parts, auto-maintenance, vehicle manufacturing, vehicle sales and related facilities;

9. Banks and related financial institutions;

10. Hardware stores;

11. Trash and recycling collection, processing and disposal;

12. Cleaning, maintenance and security for facilities;

13. Warehouse distribution and fulfillment, or a business that supports essential businesses or critical infrastructure;

14. Storage for Essential Businesses;

15. Funeral homes, crematoriums, cemeteries, burial, and related services, provided that Social Distancing Requirements are maintained to the greatest extent possible;

16. Plumbers, electricians, exterminators, and other service providers who provide services that are necessary to maintaining the safety, sanitation, and essential operation of Residences, Essential Activities, and Essential Businesses, in addition to emergency repairs for facilities of non-essential businesses;

17. Certain real estate functions limited to real estate property management, including scheduling necessary repairs that effect the safety and well-being of residents, executing and managing leases (commercial and residential), renewal and adjustments of leases (commercial and residential); real estate recordings and transfers, including the execution and documentation of real estate transfers; and real property related services such as permitting, inspections, construction, procurement, representation and title searches; 18. Businesses and providers providing mailing and shipping services, including post office boxes;

19. Educational institutions-including public and private pre-K establishments, K-12 schools, colleges, and universities-for purposes of facilitating distance learning or performing essential functions, provided that social distancing of six-feet per person is maintained to the greatest extent possible;

20. Laundromats, dry cleaners, and laundry service providers;

21. Restaurants and other facilities that prepare and serve food, but only for delivery, drive-thru or carry-out. Schools and other entities that typically provide free food services to students or members of the public may continue to do so under this Stay Home Stay Safe Order on the condition that the food is provided to students or members of the public on a pick-up or carry-out basis only;

22. Businesses that supply products needed for people to work from home or office;

23. Businesses that provide Information Technology (IT) services that are necessary to maintain internet and telecommunications systems, including the provision of essential global, national and local infrastructure for computing services, business infrastructure, communications and web-based services;

24. Businesses that provide residential and/or commercial moving services and necessary moving supplies;

25. Businesses that ship or deliver groceries, food, goods or services directly to Residences;

26. Any business or manufacturer who restructures so that a substantial part of their business is for the purpose of manufacturing, producing or distributing products, intended to be directly utilized for the COVID-19 response;

27. Airlines, taxis, and other private transportation providers providing transportation services necessary for Essential Activities and other purposes expressly authorized in this Stay Home Stay Safe Order;

28. Professional services, such as legal or accounting services, when necessary to assist in compliance with legally mandated activities;

29. Childcare, daycare and child watch facilities and providers providing services that enable employees exempted in this Stay Home Stay Safe Order to work as permitted.