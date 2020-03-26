Deputies are investigating a possible shooting that was reported early Thursday morning in the Lake Dunlap area.
The Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office received a call about 2:40 a.m. for a possible disturbance in the 1400 block of Potthast Drive.
“The caller stated that a male individual had been involved in an altercation and was possibly shot, but had left the location on foot,” a release from the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office stated.
When deputies arrived they found evidence that a gun was fired, however, there was no victim, the statement said.
“Witness statements on scene indicated that the victim had possibly been struck by the round,” the release read.
The sheriff’s office sent out an emergency notification to alert nearby neighbors of the incident and to keep an eye out for suspicious activity or people, the report stated.
Investigators said the possible victim was described as a white male wearing a white tank top and khaki shorts, with short blond hair, 5-foot 9-inches, 150 pounds and heavily visible tattoos.
“We have not determined whether the shooting was intentional or accidental,” the statement read. “The Criminal Investigations Division is conducting an investigation into the incident and the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office Robotics Unit also conducted a search of the area by drone.”
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office at 830-379-1224. Anonymous tips can be made through Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 877-403-TIPS (8477), online at guadalupecountycrimestoppers.org or through P3 Tips App.
