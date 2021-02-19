The city of Seguin is helping to residents get water to their homes.
City crews are opening a water distribution station from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Seguin Events Complex - Coliseum.
“Water is offered on a first come first serve basis, and residents MUST bring their own containers (milk jugs, ice chests, buckets, etc.) to 950 S. Austin, Seguin, Texas,” Seguin’s Public Information Officer Jennifer Sourdellia said in a news release. “Residents are limited to 15 gallons of water per household. There will be no bottled water available at this location.”
The city is directing traffic through the coliseum’s parking lot using cones and signage.
Residents are reminded to social distance and wear masks while waiting to fill up.
The city ask encourages drivers to take a little extra time, as some roads still have ice on them, Sourdellia said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.