Restaurants, movie theaters and retailers doors can open on Friday, however they’re limited on their capacity to 25% through the governor’s newest order.
In Gov. Greg Abbott’s most recent update during the coronavirus pandemic, he said the Stay Home executive orders will expire and the new orders will allow some of the state’s businesses to reopen in a three-phase plan.
Retail, restaurants and movie theaters are part of phase one, which will begin Friday, May 1.
Medical facilities — doctors, nurses and dentists — that were shut down will also get to reopen their doors as part of Phase I with few restrictions, while hospitals must continue to reserve 50% capacity for patients with the coronavirus.
If things go well, and there isn’t a spike in COVID-19 cases, Abbott said the state will move onto Phase 2 on May 18, which will loosen restrictions on those businesses allowing them up to 50% capacity.
Not included in those businesses were hair salons, barber shops, gyms and bars. Discussions with doctors have put a safe plan in place for those businesses to open, Abbott said.
My boy told me when this is over, he wants to have some queso and chips and enchiladas and at El Ranchito. I told him that was a deal. We will be dining at El Ranchito ASAP!
