A veteran entertainer and musician who emulates classic tunes from the ’50s and ’60s, is coming to town to boogie down.
Sting Ray Anthony is set to bring his decades of experience under the spotlight to the Palace Theatre stage from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 314 S. Austin St.
“I’ve been a professional in the music business for 38 years, and I’ve been all around the world,” Anthony said. “I’ve played everywhere from big arenas to small arenas to casinos, and I’m still doing them. I’m very lucky to keep doing rock and roll music because in some places they’re saying it’s dying out, but I really don’t believe that because we are still out here playing rock and roll.”
In his show, Anthony performs various classic tunes from the Beach Boys to Buddy Holly, he said.
“We do a whole variety of music,” Anthony said. “I do everything from Dion to the Box Tops and more. I like to look to the audience, and this is old school entertainment, and if there’s no excitement going on, then I make changes to get these people on their feet and get them moving and clapping their hands and singing.”
Anthony said most modern performers lack a certain pizazz that keeps audiences engaged.
“Today, I see a lot of singers out there that just get up on stage and sing,” he said. “I think it’s because that’s all they want to do. They have great voices, but they just want to get up there and sing. To me, that’s boring because I’m an entertainer. I want to have every person in that audience leave there with a smile. I want to have every person clapping and singing along. The show is all about the audience.”
A typical show for Anthony is one that starts slow to get a feel for his spectators and then gradually ramps up to get people engaged, he said.
“Usually, we start off the show with a rock and roll medley,” Anthony said. “If you look at it like a meter, we will start at maybe a 20 or 30, and once we get into the third song, we’re hitting 100. If you look at the audience after that first or second song, they’re singing along, clapping and dancing, that’s my goal.”
Those looking to hear Elvis tunes are in for a surprise, Anthony said.
“I have a special segment in the show dedicated to all Elvis fans,” he said. “I get the audience to call out their favorite Elvis songs, and then I’ll sing some of them. I don’t do any Elvis songs in my set because I wait for the second half of my show to do them. If it wasn’t for Elvis, I wouldn’t be doing this. He was my first hero, and I started playing guitar because of him.”
Shake Rattle & Roll will join Anthony in the Jukebox Rock show.
Tickets for the show are $25, $30 and $35 and are available by calling 832-312-0074
For more information, visit www.palacetheatreseguin.com .
