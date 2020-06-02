Racially insensitive social media posts have put a spotlight on a pair of Seguin High School student athletes, and earned them time away from the school’s athletic programs.
The posts came to light Friday and high school administrators addressed the issue over the weekend and on Monday, Superintendent Matthew Gutierrez said in a written statement.
“The incidents in question, whether made in jest or not, are unfortunate and inexcusable,” Gutierrez wrote. “We are a proudly diverse district and community with rich traditions that involve and embrace all. These incidents are in no way representative of Seguin ISD’s beliefs and values.”
Gutierrez said he met with Seguin High School Principal Hector Esquivel and Athletic Director Travis Bush about the statements and agreed on a recommended discipline for the students involved.
He said the students would not represent Matador athletics for a “significant period of time.”
More needs to be done to address the students’ behavior, said Shalanza Wilson, a lifelong Seguin resident and parent to children in the school district. She saw the students’ social media posts and found them very disturbing, Wilson said.
Young people projecting such hateful imagery need counseling and to be shown that actions have consequences, she said.
“If you have a child that displays this type of racial discrimination, it concerns me,” Wilson said. “If a child has this type of hatred within him, it concerns me for the safety of the children.”
Students acting out in such a manner have the potential to affect their peers or influence younger students to act similarly, she said. Preventing racial discrimination from permeating the district’s ranks should be a goal of administrators, Wilson said.
Those administrators need to understand the severity of such actions and possible ramifications, she added. She wants it nipped in the bud and for leadership to ensure no one gets hurt due to exploding racial tensions in Seguin ISD, Wilson said.
“I want them to know this simply will not be tolerated,” she said. “This high school is known for ‘One Town, One Team’ and I want this to be the legacy of Seguin, not that we’re going to be divided because of race.”
District leadership believes the two students’ posts were isolated, Chief Communications Officer Sean Hoffmann said.
In his nine years with Seguin ISD, he has been made aware of no similar incidents, the communications officer said.
“It is problematic for our students to make or take an active role in insensitive and inflammatory posts on social media,” Hoffmann said. “Our student athletes are held to a higher standard as part of their team culture. The posts were unacceptable and go against what we strive to instill in our students day in and day out.
“Ultimately, students have to accept responsibility for their own social media content.”
While the district did what it could to address the negative behavior, Seguin ISD personnel can’t be responsible for students at all times.
Gutierrez asked parents to take a role in eradicating such behavior displayed on social media platforms.
“I implore our parents to have important conversations with their children about the appropriate use of social media,” he said.
Social media is a powerful tool and its use can have long-lasting impacts on people’s lives, Wilson said. She wants the teens involved in the racial incidents to recognize that their misguided posts could come back to haunt them in the future.
Also, she wants Seguin ISD and the city to move on from the incidents but do so after learning important lessons, Wilson said.
“Seguin is a great town. I want ... the parents and the young adults in the world to be held responsible for their actions,” she said. “We have great teachers and great coaches. I trust that the Seguin ISD will take the proper protocols to keep our kids safe and to keep racial discrimination at a minimum.”
