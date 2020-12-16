Residents wanting to get a COVID-19 test can visit Cibolo City Hall on Friday.
The city of Cibolo along with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Center, Texas Health and Human Services, the Guadalupe County emergency management office and others are hosting the event. Early registration is not necessary for the drive-thru testing.
Testing is on a first come-first serve basis 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of Cibolo City Hall, 200 S. Main St. in Cibolo.
People interested in receiving tests can be symptom free and still be tested, said Patrick Pinder, Guadalupe County emergency management coordinator and fire marshal. It’s free and open to the public, Pinder said.
“Anyone can show up and be tested,” he said.
The state of Texas will provide testing kits, which will be administered via mouth swab, Pinder said. Texas’ Department of State Health Services hired a private company to provide personnel to administer the tests, he said.
