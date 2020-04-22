The coronavirus has claimed the lives of people in Hays, Comal and Bexar, but Guadalupe County has not registered a fatality to the disease.
Guadalupe County has 63 residents who have tested positive for the coronavirus, three of whom required hospitalization. One of those three has recovered, while the other two remain hospitalized.
As of Tuesday, four new cases were confirmed.
There are currently 23 active cases and 40 recoveries in the county.
A bulk of the cases are in Cibolo, which has 20, the portion of Schertz in Guadalupe County 11, the portion of New Braunfels in Guadalupe County 10, Seguin seven, the portion of Selma in Guadalupe County 3, eight live in the unincorporated county and two locations are pending. Two residents remain hospitalized — one in Guadalupe County, the other is in a hospital outside of the county, officials said.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 315 Guadalupe County residents have been tested for the novel coronavirus as of April 13.
“It’s important to note that our testing numbers reflect the number of tests we’ve received results of, not the number of tests administered,” DSHS Communications Specialist Lyndsey Rosales said. “So, at any time, there are additional tests that have been collected and are being processed at labs.”
Both public and private labs are required to notify the Texas Department of State Health Services of any results they get from COVID-19 tests — positive or negative, Rosales said.
The DSHS posts the results on its website on its Texas COVID-19 Data page under Cumulative Tests By County. The spreadsheet is updated weekly. Its last update was April 13 and the spreadsheet states the next update is set for April 24, almost two weeks later.
According to DSHS’s COVID-19 site, labs have received results for 190,394 tests as of Tuesday, with 19,955 positive results, 5,706 recoveries, 1,419 hospitalizations and 510 fatalities.
For more information, visit www.dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/additionaldata/
