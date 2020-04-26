Guadalupe County residents have done a good job of responding to United States Census Bureau surveys, but there’s still work to be done, a Seguin official said.
As of April 20, the county had a 52.9% response rate compared to a 46.5% rate across Texas, and the city of Seguin fell somewhere in between, said Helena Schaefer, senior planner with the city of Seguin and chairperson for the Guadalupe County Complete Count Committee for the area. For Seguin, 48.2% of households had self-responded to the census, a number she posted on the Facebook page for the committee.
“That’s a good number because April 1 was Census Day. That was kind of the official start of the survey,” Schaefer said. “The survey had been open for responses, like, the last six weeks. We’re almost at 50% which is good.”
The U.S. Census Bureau encourages local organizations — state, county and city — to come together and encourage and promote the census to individuals and families around them, Schaefer said. Guadalupe County’s committee is made up of not just herself but a county commissioner, a director of the Seguin Chamber of Commerce, a Seguin city council member and others, Schaefer said.
“It’s a variety of organizations all coming together to help promote the census,” she said.
The individuals that make up the group participate to help the area see better participation in the census, Schaefer said. And that participation is vital for local, state and federal populations.
“The more accurate the population count, the more that we’re going to have representation in terms of our congressional districts and, of course, appropriation of funding,” Schaefer said. “It’s the two things; it’s representation and funding.”
Census results shape the future of communities, as census data informs how billions of dollars in federal funds are distributed for health clinics, school lunch programs, disaster recovery initiatives, and other critical programs and services for the next 10 years, according to information found on the U.S. Census website.
The U.S. Census Bureau counts each resident of the country, where they live on April 1, every 10 years ending in zero. The Constitution mandates the enumeration to determine how to apportion the House of Representatives among the states, the website information read.
For the past several censuses, the Census Bureau has invited people to self-respond before following up in-person using census takers. The 2010 Census invited people to self-respond predominately by returning paper questionnaires in the mail. The 2020 Census allows people to self-respond in three ways: online, by phone or by mail.
Still, at least one area of Seguin appears so far underrepresented by census statistics, Schaefer said.
The Census Bureau identified an area of town bounded by Interstate 10 West to the north, North Austin Street to the east, San Antonio Avenue to the south and extending over to State Highway 46 North near Texas Lutheran University, she said.
“This was an area the U.S. Census Bureau identified to us as an area that was going to be hard to count,” Schaefer said. “There are some socioeconomic factors.”
She and the Guadalupe County Complete Count Committee want to send a message to others in the community, Schaefer said. They would like anyone living in the hard-to-count area to participate in the census.
Also, friends, family members and acquaintances of residents living in the area also are encouraged to convince them to participate, she said.
“If we can get family and friends to encourage them to take the census, I think we can see an increase in the self-response rate in this area,” Schaefer said.
Factors that lead Census Bureau personnel to identify an area as hard-to-count include things such as income, native language spoken and a presence of young children living in the household, to name a few, Schaefer said.
The factors can lead to language barriers, less access to technology, lack of awareness of the importance, less free time to participate and more, she said.
“If you can’t find, talk to and convince someone that they need to respond to the census, that makes them hard to count,” Schaefer said.
More information about the census and the questionnaire can be found online at 2020census.gov .
