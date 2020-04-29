Bridgette Zertuche walked around her shop Funky Monkey showing what vendors have done to update their spots within the store since it had to close its doors to the public.
The shop, like many others, tried curbside, but because of the eclectic mix of items in Funky Monkey/Seguin Marker, Zertuche said it wasn’t easy, which is why she welcomes the governor’s newest order.
On Monday, Gov. Greg Abbott revealed a plan to get the Texas economy going by allowing retailers, restaurants and movie theaters the opportunity to open their doors on Friday at a 25% capacity during the first phase of the plan.
Southern Good owner Kenneth Centeno and Zertuche both agree that the reopening of businesses could not have come soon enough.
“I think it’s a good idea,” Centeno said. “I think that we do need to reopen some of the stores. I know a lot of small business owners are hurting. So having some customers come in is better than having no customers come in.”
The order has some business owners divided as some question the impact it will have.
Dixie Grill and Rocket Wings owner Bill Thompson said the action is a welcomed change, but stated the financial gain — if any — of offering a dine-in option at a limited capacity is negligible. Either way, he plans to open his doors Friday in the hopes of putting cash in his employee’s pockets.
“The financial impact is horrible now and at 25% horrible still,” Thompson said. “That’s because profits are based on the volume that you’re expecting when you go into business. When you open a restaurant with 170 seats, you figure on a busy Friday I can turn that two and a half times that night. Well, now you’re chopping that by three-fourths, so the numbers don’t add up, so you’re not going to make any money.”
Johnny’s Bar-B-Que owner Bertha Krueger said her restaurant will not offer a dine-in option this Friday, as it’s not a feasible option.
“They can call in, come pick it up, walk inside or we’ll take it to the curb, because I would have to have an extra person at the door monitoring how many people could come in to sit, and I don’t have the employees nor the time to do that,” Krueger said.
The move to allow the reopening of businesses is too soon, as many citizens don’t adhere to the 6 foot social distancing recommendation, Krueger said.
“They opened the beaches up in some places … you don’t see people on TV at the beach 6 feet apart,” she said. “At least when people come in here to pick up their food, they can come in as long as there aren’t more than 10 people or we can take it out to the curb. Most of them are very abiding by the rules, and I consider it more safe for my employees than if I have somebody standing at the door conjugating people that come in here.”
When the spread of COVID-19 became more apparent, more efforts needed to focus on ensuring the livelihood of businesses, not restricting them, Thompson said.
“I wrote a letter to the city and the chamber, and I was hoping the mayor would get it to the governor. This was five days into the shutdown, and in the letter, I said, ‘It’s easy to shut things down. We need to do the hard part of how can we keep thing’s open?’ Should we have done this sooner? I’m not gonna fault them for that. We’re all in an uncertain world right now.”
Centeno said due to the size of his store; he will restrict more than 25% of his customers from entering at a time.
“We’re a small store, so we won’t allow more than 10 people into the building,” Centeno said. “It’s a little different for us. We’re not a big retailer, so we don’t have that much traffic at one time.”
Zertuche will use her experiences from earlier this year to regulate customers coming to and from her 8,600-square-foot store to maintain the 25% limit, she said.
“Our counter is right next to our front door, and we clock how many people come in, and we change the number as they check out and leave,” Zertuche said. “Even 25% will help support our business during these difficulties times, and we know things will level out, and we’ll be at full occupancy as soon as possible.”
After announcing Southern Good’s return on its social media page Monday evening, more than 100 customers replied eager to shop there, Centeno said.
“The responses were saying how excited they are, and they’ll be coming in soon,” he said. “I think some people are getting a little stir crazy. They’re ready to venture out just a little bit. I don’t think they’ll be going to the bigger towns, but I think they want to support local, and they want to shop local.”
If customers remain wary of shopping amongst others, the Funky Monkey also offers private shopping sessions for those who set up an appointment by calling the store, Zertuche said.
