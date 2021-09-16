A Guadalupe County Sheriff’s deputy resigned Thursday after he was arrested Wednesday on child sex abuse charges in Comal County.
According to Comal County court records, Investigator Joshua Hernandez was indicted, arrested then booked into jail on two charges — one count of indecency with a child — sexual contact and one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 years old. He was released the same day after posting a $25,000 surety bond on the continuous sexual abuse charge and $15,000 personal recognizance bond on the indecency charge.
The Comal County Grand Jury handed up the two-count indictment at the Sept. 1 setting.
According to the indictment, Hernandez allegedly “committed two or more acts of sexual abuse against” a girl younger than the age of 14 from Dec. 25, 2015 through Feb. 15, 2021.
Comal County investigators were notified of the allegations on April 2, 2021, the incident report read.
Guadalupe County Sheriff Arnold Zwicke confirmed Hernandez’s employment with the sheriff’s office, which included his work with the DEA task force.
Hernandez informed the sheriff in April of a pending divorce and the allegations, Zwicke said.
The deputy resigned from the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office following a meeting with the sheriff on Thursday afternoon, Zwicke said.
