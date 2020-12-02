Employees of a local manufacturing plant are continuing their efforts to be good corporate neighbors in the Seguin area as the company hosts a mega food distribution this week.
It’s all part of Caterpillar’s core values, which a local supervisor said the business continues to display during the pandemic and beyond.
“We take very seriously our responsibility to the local community,” said Mark Stratton, general manager for industrial large engines. “We recognize this is an unprecedented time of need in the area and around the globe. We are committed to building diesel engines. We’re also committed to being good corporate citizens and good members of our community.”
Caterpillar hosted a food distribution event at its Seguin facility in May, said Junaris Abueg, New Braunfels Food Bank’s program manager. The engine manufacturer is a good partner to help the community as its parking lot will set the stage for a massive food distribution event from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at 1720 W. Kingsbury St.
Employees from Caterpillar and Guadalupe Regional Medical Center volunteered to load food into recipients’ vehicles, Stratton said.
“They’re also going to be helping us with temperature checks to make sure all the volunteers are safe and healthy for the event,” he said. “They’re partnering with us on this event.”
Organizers suggest interested residents register early, Abueg said.
“It’s not an ultimate requirement, but we encourage families to preregister,” he said. “This is intended to get families food assurances especially at this time that the holidays are approaching on top of the COVID response.”
The food bank expects to serve between 1,000 and 1,500 families, Abueg said. Registration helps organizers estimate the amount of food to bring to the county, he said.
Recipients will be given boxes of food, estimated at about 100 to 150 pounds of food per family, Abueg said. Food bank representatives hope the donations will provide enough help to get struggling families through the new year, he said.
They don’t know when the New Braunfels Food Bank will make another visit to the county, Abueg said.
“This might be the only food distribution we’ll have toward the end of the year in Guadalupe County. We don’t really know what’s going to happen,” he said. “It’s getting to the colder season, it’s flu season, and there’s just a lot of unknowns.
“We want to make our families ready so if that hardship comes, they will at least have food to serve on their tables.”
Caterpillar committed to helping provide enough food and volunteers along with the location, Abueg said. What food bank administrators need now is to get out the word, he said.
Families may either call the New Braunfels Food Bank’s main telephone line or register online, Abueg said.
To register ahead of the event, visit the food bank’s website at nbfoodbank.org/cvresponse/getfood/ or call 830-327-6000.
