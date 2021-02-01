A change in reporting COVID-19 related fatalities by the state's health department drastically increased the number of deaths reported for Guadalupe County.
On Friday, the Texas Department of State Health Services Region 8 reported 51 deaths in Guadalupe County. That number ballooned to 163 as of Monday.
State officials on Monday announced the change in their way of reporting COVID-19-related deaths leading to a tripling of the number of those deaths in the county.
“As of (Jan. 30, 2021), Region 8 will begin reporting COVID-19-related deaths using death certificate data where COVID-19 is listed as a case of death,” the Department of State Health Services Region 8 personnel said in its daily update. “This will bring the case counts reported by Region 8 into closer alignment with the counts that have been posted on the DSHS dashboard.”
Region 8 is made up of 28 counties including Guadalupe, DeWitt and Maverick.
Region 8 reported 7,278 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Guadalupe County on Monday along with 1,169 probable and 711 active cases. According to the release, 10,584 people in the county have recovered from the disease, leading to a total of 11,458 cases in Guadalupe County.
