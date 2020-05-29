After being closed for more than two months, the city of Seguin is ready to open its doors on Monday.
In response to the coronavirus pandemic and following state guidelines, city officials shuttered all city offices, including city hall, according to a news release sent late Friday afternoon.
Beginning Monday, the city will reopen its doors.
“Though offices are re-opening, the city of Seguin wants to ensure the health, safety and wellbeing of both citizens and staff,” the release stated. “Individuals who are sick or displaying any symptoms of COVID-19 (including a fever/temperature exceeding 99.6 degrees, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing) are asked not to enter any city facilities or buildings. Face masks/coverings are recommended, but not required.”
City hall will resume regular business hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Seguin City Council has already resumed in-person meetings, but plans to continue streaming the meetings live on Facebook.
Planning and Zoning, city boards and commissions will resume in-person meetings.
Seguin Animal Service Center, Convention and Visitors Bureau, Development Services Center, Seguin Economic Development Corporation, and Utility Operations Center will all resume regular business hours beginning Monday.
The city will also resume issuing garage sale permits on June 1.
The Seguin fire stations will open to the public, however tours and public relations events are considered case-by-case.
The city’s parks and recreation office will open, however, access to parks amenities remain limited, the release stated.
“All parks and trails remain open to the public, however, all public restrooms and playgrounds in the parks remain closed until further notice,” it read. “MTR Skatepark and the splash pad at Park West both remain closed until further notice. All pavilion rentals in city parks remain suspended until further notice. Basketball courts and fitness stations remain closed until further notice. The Seguin Wave Pool will not open for the 2020 summer season.”
The city’s Summer Day Camp will happen at the
Seguin Coliseum and will abide by all of the state and federal standards.
“All field trips, park visits, bus transportation, and (optional) summer classes such as swimming lessons and golf are cancelled,” the release read. “The camp will be held June 8 through July 24, 2020.”
The Seguin Public Library is opening its first floor to book check out on Monday. The library plans to continue curbside pick up and laptop lab services.
The library will open the second floor the following week, resuming computer service to customers, albeit with limited seating.
Residents will have the opportunity to pay their utility bills in person in the billing department while practicing social distancing guidelines.
The city will restart its service and convenience fees for online payments beginning June 15.
“On June 15, the Utility Billing Office will also begin service disconnections and late fees for non-payment of utility accounts,” the release stated. “For past-due accounts, please contact Utility Billing at 830-401-2460 to make payment arrangements to avoid any disconnection of services.”
For more information, visit www.seguintexas.gov .
