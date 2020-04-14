Navarro ISD Board of Trustees named Wendi Russell as the lone finalist for the superintendent.
The decision was announced following a special school board meeting on Tuesday night.
According to a release by Navarro ISD, Russell is a 30-year veteran of education and currently serves as the interim superintendent at Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD, where she previously served as assistant superintendent. She also served as assistant superintendent of VanAlstyne ISD.
The finalist has served as a middle school principal, technology consultant and elementary teacher, the release said.
Russell was one of almost 40 candidates who applied for the position, Board President Greg Gilcrease said.
“We had a hard time narrowing them, but we selected eight to interview,” he said. “After those first interviews, we narrowed the field to three. Ms. Russell rose to the top as the best fit to lead our district into the future.”
The board has 21 days before they can officially hire Russell.
The Navarro School Board began searching for a new superintendent following current superintendent Dee Carter's announcement of her retirement earlier this year. Carter plans to step down at the end of the spring semester.
